BAT is born with the hope and commitment of a young architect’s team based in Bilbao. Its projects include a wide variety of typologies and scales. Projects that seek to provide a response for each place and program, always with the priority of meeting our clients expectations. Through a collaborative working methodology, each project is disputed by the team together, in order to achieve the best results.

BAT is above all a mind-set, a new vision that seeks to bring together professionals from different sectors on a new working system based on inter-professional collaboration and support. The office aims to develop new products that integrate multiple services responding to the complex needs of the clients.

Pioneer in investigation of new construction products for its development, BAT also has a wide range of external collaborators such as landscapers, town planners, engineers, lawyers and economists who participate from conception of the idea to the final execution.

In an effort to achieve goals in other latitudes, BAT takes its first steps with the opening of the office "BAT ITALY" for the development of projects in the Italian peninsula. In turn, the office has strategic agreements in several countries with local partners.

Throughout its more than ten years professional practice, the office has been awarded with over twenty awards in architecture competitions, and its work has been published in architecture magazines in Europe, America and Asia. In 2012, the company was selected among the best young architecture offices in Spain. All its work integrates highly energy efficient solutions, and knowledge of the environment sector.