Design Studio Labyrinth BCN
Diseñadores en Barcelona
    Posavasos de palé , Design Studio Labyrinth BCN Design Studio Labyrinth BCN CocinaVasos, cubiertos y vajilla
    Posavasos de palé

    Labyrinth is a design studio consisting of young designers working in multidisciplinary fields: product design, print & web.The creative environment of Barcelona inspired the industrial and graphic designers to combine their different talents and start up Design Studio Labyrinth in 2010.Our mission is to design fresh, reliable and environmental friendly products, which might spice up your life.

    Making people smile as much as we do, when designing at our studio, is what we are aiming for.Along the way, it is our desire to bring more fun into people’s life. We believe in making products that are not only useful but also have some kind of twist – by taking everyday objects out of their context and giving them a new meaning. All items are designed with lots of love.Did we raise your curiosity?In the webshop you can check out all our designs.Feel at home and enjoy! We do also provide customized products, making anything possible. Please don’t hesitate to contact us any time.

    Servicios
    • product design
    • custom design
    • B2B
    • print & web.
    Área geográfica
    España
    Reconocimientos de la empresa
    Design Studio
    Dirección
    Monistrol 8a(bajos) St.
    08012 Barcelona
    España
    +34-633142335 www.labyrinth-bcn.com
    Propiedad legal
    Design Studio Labyrinth - D3-URBANICATS S.L.U. - www.labyrinth-bcn.com - C/ Monistrol 8 - 08012 Barcelona Spain -
    Email: office@labyrinth-bcn.com
    Registro a fecha de 18/03/2010 en el asiento 2556 del Diario 182 Art. 55 del Registro Mercantil el 31 de Marzo de 2010, inscrito en el Tomo: 41806, Folio 194, Hoja B 397596, Inscripción 1.
    Teléfono: +34 931 88 22 68 +34 633 14 23 35
