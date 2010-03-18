Labyrinth is a design studio consisting of young designers working in multidisciplinary fields: product design, print & web.The creative environment of Barcelona inspired the industrial and graphic designers to combine their different talents and start up Design Studio Labyrinth in 2010.Our mission is to design fresh, reliable and environmental friendly products, which might spice up your life.

Making people smile as much as we do, when designing at our studio, is what we are aiming for.Along the way, it is our desire to bring more fun into people’s life. We believe in making products that are not only useful but also have some kind of twist – by taking everyday objects out of their context and giving them a new meaning. All items are designed with lots of love.Did we raise your curiosity?In the webshop you can check out all our designs.Feel at home and enjoy! We do also provide customized products, making anything possible. Please don’t hesitate to contact us any time.