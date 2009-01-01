Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

CACERES arquitectes
Arquitectos en Barcelona
    Office run by Rafael and Xavier de Cáceres. We have a large experience on several fields of architecture. We mainly work on housing, cultural facilities and educational buildings as well as on public space design. We understand architecture as the result of the effort of every person involved in the designing and building process; from the client to the contractor or the craftsman. Designing is important at every level, from the very first sketch to the last detail, and every decision needs to be consciously taken, knowing that they are all interrelated. We constantly have in mind that architecture is being paid by someone, built by someone and finally used by someone. We closely work together with our consultants for all parties have their own word and need to be listened to. If the whole process becomes a team work, conducted by the architect, the result will pay back with satisfaction

    Servicios
    Housing, Educational, y Public Space
    Área geográfica
    Barcelona, España, y Francia
    Reconocimientos de la empresa
    Arquitecto
    Dirección
    Tanger 148-156, E14 1-4
    08018 Barcelona
    España
    +34-933193117 www.caceresarquitectes.com
