Our

bathroom furniture by design, quality (both product and service) and products that offer multiple choices of finishes (maximum level of customization), our position In the sector is in the modern bathroom cabinet, middle segments, medium-high.

- Our furniture is made of MDF board Spanish (Finsa i sour supplier: and finishing at the highest level of personalized, either in color or lacquered colors or in veneers, high pressure.

Most of our vanities offers standard sizes of 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100cms wide and 45cm or 40cms depth.

We also have modular series; that is, different furniture / modules allow us to reach different measures and create different environments.

- Doors and drawers with self closing system, which guides drawers and door hinges are the German manufacturer Hettich. Vanity Top: most of our bathroom furniture offering 3 types of sinks, integrated into the bathroom cabinet: white porcelain, glass (vitrified in different colors) and white acrylic-resin.

We also made countertops for furniture on waterproof boards, finished with matching bathroom furniture, especially for sinks on the counter.

- Mirrors: not necessary purchase, you can choose any of our mirrors; mirrors which can are matching finishes and style of the vanity.

We have also several models of cabinet mirrors (medical cabinet).