Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
HARQUITECTES
Arquitectos en Sabadell
Panorámica 2Proyectos (2) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • CASA 1101 by Harquitectes, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Cocinas
    CASA 1101 by Harquitectes, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Salones
    CASA 1101 by Harquitectes
    Casa 205, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Casas de estilo mediterráneo
    Casa 205, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Casas de estilo mediterráneo
    Casa 205, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Casas de estilo mediterráneo
    +6
    Casa 205

    HARQUITECTES is an architecture studio established in 2000 and based
    in Sabadell, Barcelona. It is managed by four partner architects: David Lorente Ibáñez (Granollers, 1972), Josep Ricart Ulldemolins (Cerdanyola del Vallès, 1973), Xavier Ros Majó (Sabadell, 1972) and Roger Tudó Galí (Terrassa, 1973). All of them licensed between 1998 and 2000 in the E.T.S.A. Vallès, where Josep and Roger teaches Projects and Construction subjects. Xavier also teaches Projects in the E.T.S.A. Barcelona.

    Their work has received some recognitions and awards –for built works and also in ideas competitions- and it has been published in many national and international media, been selected for several exhibitions and invited as lecturers in many events in Europe and America.

    Área geográfica
    Sabadell y Barcelona
    Dirección
    Montserrat 22, 2-2
    08201 Sabadell
    España
    www.harquitectes.com
      Add SEO element