fritz&amp;wood
Muebles y accesorios en Badalona, España
Valoraciones (1)
    Woman 3x
    La Carlota para Son&Calm
    Can Caixes
    Ibiza GelbGrün
    Madeira Natural, fritz&wood fritz&wood ComedorMesas Madera Multicolor
    Madeira Natural
    Formentera 3x
    Furniture and art for those who have the sensibility to enjoy with the
    sence of touch and vision of noble materials like the wood; who takes pleasure in a special design, in unique or custom­made pieces or objects of limited production.

    Servicios
    • Design and creation of art and furniture with geometric marquetry. Creation of interior spaces with wood (Bars
    • Shops… )
    • Design and creation of furniture and designer objects with contemporary marquetry.
    • Restoration and transformation of antik furniture.
    • Bespoken furniture.
    Área geográfica
    Barcelona, Badalona, y España
    Dirección
    calle santa madrona 122
    08911 Badalona, España
    España
    +34-650625355 www.fritzandwood.com

    Valoraciones

    Eric Solanes – homify Eric Solanes – homify
    Magníficos diseños! 
    hace más de 6 años
