Furniture and art for those who have the sensibility to enjoy with the
sence of touch and vision of noble materials like the wood; who takes pleasure in a special design, in unique or custommade pieces or objects of limited production.
- Servicios
- Design and creation of art and furniture with geometric marquetry. Creation of interior spaces with wood (Bars
- Shops… )
- Design and creation of furniture and designer objects with contemporary marquetry.
- Restoration and transformation of antik furniture.
- Bespoken furniture.
- Área geográfica
- Barcelona, Badalona, y España
- Dirección
-
calle santa madrona 122
08911 Badalona, España
España
+34-650625355 www.fritzandwood.com