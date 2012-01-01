NEOLITH es la Superficie Compacta Sinterizada más grande del mercado (3.600 x 1.200 mm / 3.200 x 1.500 mm), con distintos espesores (3, 5, 6 y 12 mm) y excelentes propiedades mecánicas: 100% natural, higiénico, ligero, impermeable, ecológico, resistente y de fácil limpieza. Ideal para pavimentos, revestimientos, fachadas, encimeras o fregaderos. Producto producido por TheSize.

NEOLITH is the largest Sintered Compact Surface in the market (3.600 x 1.200 mm / 3200 x 1500 mm), with different thicknesses (3, 5, 6 and 12 mm) and excellent mechanical properties:100% natural, hygienic, lightweight, waterproof, eco-friendly, durable and easy to clean. Ideal for flooring, cladding, facades, countertops or sinks with superior features. Produced by TheSize.

