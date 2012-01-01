Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

NEOLITH by TheSize
Materiales de construcción en Castellón (España)
    Neolith: Integración y Versatilidad en edificio Gaudí.
    Neolith: Paisajismo Culinario en Restaurante Azurmendi
    Neolith: Carácter Geométrico, Edificio Salata
    Centro Comercial Maxtyle

    NEOLITH es la Superficie Compacta Sinterizada más grande del mercado (3.600 x 1.200 mm / 3.200 x 1.500 mm), con distintos espesores (3, 5, 6 y 12 mm) y excelentes propiedades mecánicas: 100% natural, higiénico, ligero, impermeable, ecológico, resistente y de fácil limpieza. Ideal para pavimentos, revestimientos, fachadas, encimeras o fregaderos. Producto producido por TheSize.

    NEOLITH is the largest Sintered Compact Surface in the market (3.600 x 1.200 mm / 3200 x 1500 mm), with different thicknesses (3, 5, 6 and 12 mm) and excellent mechanical properties:100% natural, hygienic, lightweight, waterproof, eco-friendly, durable and easy to clean. Ideal for flooring, cladding, facades, countertops or sinks with superior features. Produced by TheSize.

    Área geográfica
    Castellón (España)
    Dirección
    P. I. Camí Fondo, Supoi 8. C/ Dels Ibers, 31
    12550 Castellón (España)
    España
    +34-964652233 www.neolith.com
    Valoraciones

    Alex Alexia
    Material muy bueno. El diseño es precioso. Yo estoy encantada con mi encimera, que por cierto es amazónico.
    hace 3 meses
    Rebeca Comins
    Tengo Neolith en mi cocina y estoy encantada. Es muy resistente, no me preocupo si he de poner algo caliente encima de la encimera… Además es bonita, y muy fácil de limpiar! La recomiendo 100% R. Villaverde
    hace 3 meses
    Nacha Vázquez
    Ni se os ocurra comprar este material. Lo tengo en la cocina, se marca todo, queda el cerco hasta de un vaso de agua. Tampoco es cierto que es un material resistente. Es frágil, de un pequeño golpe tengo roto un trozo de la bancada. Nadie se hace responsable, ni el seguro, ni el instalador ni la marca Neolith. Llevan desde hace casi un año toreándome, así que no os lo recomiendo. Vivo en Valencia e invito a mi casa a toda persona que quiera ver la cocina con Neolith. Seguro que la ven y se convencen.
    hace 6 meses
