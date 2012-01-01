NEOLITH es la Superficie Compacta Sinterizada más grande del mercado (3.600 x 1.200 mm / 3.200 x 1.500 mm), con distintos espesores (3, 5, 6 y 12 mm) y excelentes propiedades mecánicas: 100% natural, higiénico, ligero, impermeable, ecológico, resistente y de fácil limpieza. Ideal para pavimentos, revestimientos, fachadas, encimeras o fregaderos. Producto producido por TheSize.
NEOLITH is the largest Sintered Compact Surface in the market (3.600 x
1.200 mm / 3200 x 1500 mm), with different thicknesses (3, 5, 6 and 12 mm) and
excellent mechanical properties:100% natural, hygienic, lightweight,
waterproof, eco-friendly, durable and easy to clean.
Ideal for flooring, cladding, facades, countertops or sinks with superior features.
Produced by TheSize.
- Área geográfica
- Castellón (España)
- Dirección
-
P. I. Camí Fondo, Supoi 8. C/ Dels Ibers, 31
12550 Castellón (España)
España
+34-964652233 www.neolith.com
THESIZE SURFACES SL - NEOLITH
Prohibida su reproducción, sin permiso expreso del autor.