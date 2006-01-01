El Corralito is an atelier established by TARIFA RAK® in Cabo de la Nao, (Spain). TARIFA RAK is a design & art studio founded in 2005 with exhibitions in Jávea, Valencia and Madrid since 2006. The first one took place in IFEMA (Madrid) at the Intergift International Fair 2006. Nowadays, our aim is to join both creative works in just one project: 'El Corralito'.

We work with natural materials like palm, wool, cotton, burlap, jute, vegetal fibers and many others depending on each collection. We create two types of articles: mode accesories (bags, hats) and decoration accesories (cushions, tableclothes and much more...). Nevertheless, we could use some other materials in the future. Our project is alive and open.