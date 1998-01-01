Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
HECTOR DIEGO DESIGN
Diseñadores en Valencia
Panorámica 0Proyectos (0) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil
Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • Área geográfica
    VALENCIA
    Reconocimientos de la empresa
    • 1999 cDIM Feria Valencia finalist. Spain
    • 2001 cDIM Feria Valencia. Spain
    • 2011 Good Design Award. Chicago Athenaeum.USA
    • 2011 Delta Awards selection. Barcelona. Spain
    • 2012 Thinking the Future selection. Ljubljana. Slovenia
    • 2012 Good Design Award. Chicago Athenaeum. USA
    • 2013 German Design Award Nominee. Germany
    • 2013 Good Design Award. Chicago Athenaeum.USA
    • Mostrar todos los 16 reconocimientos
    Dirección
    46011 Valencia
    España
    hectordiego.com
      Add SEO element