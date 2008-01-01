Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
royale projects : contemporary art
Artistas y artesanos en Palm Desert
Panorámica 1Proyectos (1) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (5)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • Lucid Stead, royale projects : contemporary art royale projects : contemporary art Casas de estilo ecléctico
    Lucid Stead, royale projects : contemporary art royale projects : contemporary art Casas de estilo ecléctico
    Lucid Stead, royale projects : contemporary art royale projects : contemporary art Casas de estilo ecléctico
    +5
    Lucid Stead

    royale projects: contemporary art (established 2008) is dedicated to building world-class collections and the aggressive career development of its represented artists. Museum quality exhibitions and site-specific projects foster the growth of  new ideas, by emerging and mid-career artists working in experimental and alternative mediums as well as those who innovate time-honored traditions. The gallery focuses on the history and continuing advancement of West Coast abstraction in painting and sculpture as well as on leading edge artists find that their roots in Conceptualism while revering the significance of the art object.

    Servicios
    • art
    • Artwork
    • site-specific installations
    • art collections
    • public art
    • museum exhibitions
    Área geográfica
    California y Palm Desert
    Dirección
    73190 El Paseo
    92260 Palm Desert
    Estados Unidos
    +1-7607425182 www.royaleprojects.com
    Propiedad legal

    All artwork supplied by represented gallery artists is courtesy of royale projects : contemporary art 

    Valoraciones

    George Magana
    hace casi 4 años
    Mark Andrew Rodriguez
    hace alrededor de 3 años
    RHONDA CARTER
    ¡Gran espacio!
    hace más de 4 años
    Mostrar todas las 5 opiniones
      Add SEO element