royale projects: contemporary art (established 2008) is dedicated to building world-class collections and the aggressive career development of its represented artists. Museum quality exhibitions and site-specific projects foster the growth of new ideas, by emerging and mid-career artists working in experimental and alternative mediums as well as those who innovate time-honored traditions. The gallery focuses on the history and continuing advancement of West Coast abstraction in painting and sculpture as well as on leading edge artists find that their roots in Conceptualism while revering the significance of the art object.