ESTHERRICO Design &amp; Businness
Arquitectos de interiores en Barcelona
Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    Clerknwell London duplex
    Clerknwell London duplex, ESTHERRICO Design & Businness ESTHERRICO Design & Businness Balcones y terrazas de estilo moderno
    Clerknwell London duplex, ESTHERRICO Design & Businness ESTHERRICO Design & Businness Dormitorios de estilo moderno
    +9
    Clerknwell London duplex

    Design creativity & Business methodology.

    After working in Multinational companies based in Barcelona as business analyst, I decided to leave my comfort zone and explore my ability to imagine new spaces, where people could only see walls.

    I believe each interior should tell us the story of who is living, shopping or using that space. Each person or brand has its own singularities and values.

    I studied in Innsbruck, worked in New York and I travel as much as I can. I get lots of inputs from all these influences and speaking German, English and French helps me connect with people.

    Servicios
    • Retail Branding
    • Interantional Clients
    • Residentail
    • Assessment
    Área geográfica
    Barcelona y London
    Dirección
    C/ Muntaner 44 3-1B
    08011 Barcelona
    España
    +34-639752531 www.estherrico.com
