Design creativity & Business methodology.

After working in Multinational companies based in Barcelona as business analyst, I decided to leave my comfort zone and explore my ability to imagine new spaces, where people could only see walls.

I believe each interior should tell us the story of who is living, shopping or using that space. Each person or brand has its own singularities and values.

I studied in Innsbruck, worked in New York and I travel as much as I can. I get lots of inputs from all these influences and speaking German, English and French helps me connect with people.