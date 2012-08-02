Let us introduce ourselves as a spanish company specialized in manufacturing both classic and contemporary furniture of a very high quality level which meets the requirements of those special buyers who know to value the design and finish of our mades.

We are very well introduced into the project and contract business, reason why we are able to make any required modification on our models what does permit to use them in any other outstanding project (villa, hotel, restaurant, etc).

Most of our finishes are hand made. We are trying to keep the resources spring which does appear to be still available in Spain : CRAFTMANSHIP.

We are not seeking to excessively mechanize our production process, we are well aware that technology can be purchased whereas craftmanchip shall have to be learnt ever since childhood. That is one of our main sale weapons and it is also the reason why are able to offer such a range of designs and finishes which , on the other hand , they all are hard to be found.

We are using beechwood and mokalli veneer and for finishes we are based on polyuretan and acrilics. Both gold and silver are gilded and they go on being genuine in 12x12 format.

All stated above may show you our way of processing thus letting you have an idea about the manufacturing of our mades what will enable you to better understand the concept we are trying to carry out since our aim is not merely to sell furniture but quite a different concept which is always difficult to assimilate at first.

We hope that above report will deserve your kind attention and we would thank you very much indeed for your comments so far.

Should you need any further information, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will more than happy to afford the requested advise.