Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
skate-home
Muebles y accesorios en Valencia
Panorámica 19Proyectos (19) 1Libros de ideas (1)
Valoraciones (1)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • Skateboard chair - nose grab - black and red color, skate-home skate-home Habitaciones infantilesEscritorios y sillas
    Skateboard chair - nose grab - black and red color, skate-home skate-home ComedorSillas y bancos
    Skateboard chair - nose grab - black and red color, skate-home skate-home DormitoriosSofas y chaise long
    +1
    Skateboard chair - nose grab - black and red color
    Skateboard Bookends Tail Stop, walnut color - Gift Every Skater Wants For V-Day, skate-home skate-home DormitoriosAccesorios y decoración
    Skateboard Bookends Tail Stop, walnut color - Gift Every Skater Wants For V-Day, skate-home skate-home Oficinas y tiendas
    Skateboard Bookends Tail Stop, walnut color - Gift Every Skater Wants For V-Day
    Skateboard stool, side table or bench, yellow color, skate-home skate-home ComedorSillas y bancos
    Skateboard stool, side table or bench, yellow color, skate-home skate-home HogarAccesorios y decoración
    Skateboard stool, side table or bench, yellow color, skate-home skate-home HogarAccesorios y decoración
    Skateboard stool, side table or bench, yellow color
    Skateboard coat rack with two skate wheels for hanging skater helmets, jackets, backpacks a original gift, skate-home skate-home DormitoriosAccesorios y decoración
    Skateboard coat rack with two skate wheels for hanging skater helmets, jackets, backpacks a original gift, skate-home skate-home Habitaciones infantilesAccesorios y decoración
    Skateboard coat rack with two skate wheels for hanging skater helmets, jackets, backpacks a original gift, skate-home skate-home EstudioAccesorios y decoración
    Skateboard coat rack with two skate wheels for hanging skater helmets, jackets, backpacks a original gift
    Skateboard pack, perfect gift idea for skateboarder - stool, coat rack and illustration, skate-home skate-home Habitaciones infantilesAccesorios y decoración
    Skateboard pack, perfect gift idea for skateboarder - stool, coat rack and illustration, skate-home skate-home Habitaciones infantilesEscritorios y sillas
    Skateboard pack, perfect gift idea for skateboarder - stool, coat rack and illustration, skate-home skate-home Habitaciones infantilesAlmacenamiento
    +1
    Skateboard pack, perfect gift idea for skateboarder - stool, coat rack and illustration
    Skateboard book ends a perfect gift idea for any aspiring skateboarder, skate-home skate-home EstudioAlmacenamiento
    Skateboard book ends a perfect gift idea for any aspiring skateboarder, skate-home skate-home Oficinas y tiendas
    Skateboard book ends a perfect gift idea for any aspiring skateboarder, skate-home skate-home HogarAlmacenamiento
    +1
    Skateboard book ends a perfect gift idea for any aspiring skateboarder
    Mostrar todos los 19 proyectos

    Skate-Home is a company founded by the union of two passions: skateboarding and interior design.

    The family
    Skate-Home was born from the marriage between Skateboarder Manuel Lloréns and decorator Maria Tamarit. "The idea came to decorate the room of our children with the intent to convey our passion for skateboarding through decoration. They're the ones who give us inspiration for our designs."

    Handmade
    The skate-home furniture is handmade by skilled artisans making each product from start to finish using traditional methods to achieve a durable and sturdy.

    For wooden furniture structure is performed first and then prepare for varnished or lacquered finish.

    In metal furniture is made of steel structure and prepare for subsequent coating and assembly of seat and backrest made upholstered skateboards with the best materials and the most expert hands.

    The mix between traditional methods of craftsmanship and technology, creates a genuine product that conveys the soul of skateboarding smarter.

    Philosophy
    Skateboarding is not only a sport but also a way of life, a passion. With our brand we want to give the possibility to decorate a home, office or shop with furniture that has a soul, that reflects the lifestyle and passion that one person has for skateboard.

    The union of design with the world of skateboarding gives very personal pieces of furniture. Our products receive the names of the tricks that are done in this sport (nollie flip, pivot grind, backflip, etc)

    "Skate-home creates a unique and personal home to reflect your lifestyle and passion."

    Servicios
    Skate-home Shop online of skateboard furniture with over 3 years experience.
    Área geográfica
    VALENCIA
    Dirección
    Doctor Jose Vilella 4b puerta 2
    46111 Valencia
    España
    www.skate-home.com

    Valoraciones

    Haydiken
    Bueno, los muebles son de buena calidad, pero el precio es un poco bastante elevado, los asientos para llevarlos al parque a merendar no están mal, pero la calidad es buena, pero el precio deberian apretarse.
    hace alrededor de 1 año
      Add SEO element