Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M
Empresas generales en Narón – Acoruña
Panorámica 2Proyectos (2) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • MOSTRADOR C.C PUERTA DE VENECIA, CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M Oficinas y tiendas
    MOSTRADOR C.C PUERTA DE VENECIA, CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M Oficinas y tiendas
    MOSTRADOR C.C PUERTA DE VENECIA, CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M Oficinas y tiendas
    MOSTRADOR C.C PUERTA DE VENECIA
    SEDE MUTUA MADRILEÑA, CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M Aeropuertos de estilo moderno
    SEDE MUTUA MADRILEÑA, CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M Aeropuertos de estilo moderno
    SEDE MUTUA MADRILEÑA, CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M CANDIDO HERMIDA N.M Aeropuertos de estilo moderno
    +6
    SEDE MUTUA MADRILEÑA

    NEW MATERIALS INDUSTRY

    The 'new materials' facility includes the production of all types  of projects in solid surface alongside the design and  manufacture of signs, prints, sculptures, three dimensional lettering, displays and decorative elements.  Production and processing is maintained with a team of 15 technicians and 60 operators.

    Servicios
    acrylic solidsurface and signage
    Área geográfica
    En todo el mundo y NARÓN – ACORUÑA
    Dirección
    Poligino Industrial Rio do Pozo c/ Rua Toneleiro.s Sector 3. Parcela F12
    15573 Narón – Acoruña
    España
    +34-981396327 candidohermida.com
    Propiedad legal

    CANDIDO HERMIDA.SL

      Add SEO element