Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
MARINER
Muebles y accesorios en Valencia
Panorámica 6Proyectos (6) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • MARINER GALLERY, MARINER MARINER
    MARINER GALLERY, MARINER MARINER
    MARINER GALLERY, MARINER MARINER
    +8
    MARINER GALLERY
    LOTTO & LEMARAIS, MARINER MARINER SalonesSofás y sillones
    LOTTO & LEMARAIS, MARINER MARINER Salones de estilo clásico
    LOTTO & LEMARAIS, MARINER MARINER Dormitorios de estilo clásico
    +3
    LOTTO & LEMARAIS
    RICHMOND BY MARINER, MARINER MARINER DormitoriosTocadores
    RICHMOND BY MARINER, MARINER MARINER DormitoriosCamas y cabeceros
    RICHMOND BY MARINER, MARINER MARINER SalonesMuebles de televisión y dispositivos electrónicos
    +3
    RICHMOND BY MARINER
    MARINER WITH INTEGRA ARCHITECTURE YACHT, MARINER MARINER Bares y clubs de estilo ecléctico
    MARINER WITH INTEGRA ARCHITECTURE YACHT, MARINER MARINER Bares y clubs de estilo ecléctico
    MARINER WITH INTEGRA ARCHITECTURE YACHT, MARINER MARINER Bares y clubs de estilo ecléctico
    +4
    MARINER WITH INTEGRA ARCHITECTURE YACHT
    BISTANGO YACHT BY MARINER, MARINER MARINER Bares y clubs de estilo clásico
    BISTANGO YACHT BY MARINER, MARINER MARINER Bares y clubs de estilo clásico
    BISTANGO YACHT BY MARINER, MARINER MARINER Bares y clubs de estilo clásico
    +9
    BISTANGO YACHT BY MARINER
    LIGHTING BY MARINER, MARINER MARINER SalonesIluminación
    LIGHTING BY MARINER, MARINER MARINER SalonesIluminación
    LIGHTING BY MARINER, MARINER MARINER SalonesIluminación
    +2
    LIGHTING BY MARINER

    Founded in 1893 by Enrique Mariner Gurrea and being present in more than 110 countries, Mariner has become one of the most reputable spanish companies in the international field of luxury furnishings, lighting and decorations.During his 120 years of existence, the Company has worked hard to offer to his highly demanding clients a unique luxury experience which, combining craftmanship, design and centenary tradition, makes singular works of art that remain for ever and become emblematic and iconic references in the high style decoration.

    An important number of projects done in public as well as in private buildings (palaces, theaters, hotels, embassies, luxury yachts, private residences, etc..) have been witnesses of the Mariner presence around the world. We can highlight among many: the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Capitol of the State of Pennsylvania, the Mosque of Damascus, the Imperial Palace of Tokyo…

    Servicios
    • Luxury furniture
    • lighting and decoration
    Área geográfica
    NACIONAL E INTERNACIONAL
    Reconocimientos de la empresa
    Mariner Luxury Furniture and Lighting
    Dirección
    Ciudad de Llíria 84 Polígono Fuente del Jarro
    46988 Valencia
    España
    +34-961322211 www.mariner.es/en
      Add SEO element