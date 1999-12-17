Propiedad legal

GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Information prior to the contractual process This Virtual Store is owned by Entredós info@entredosantiguedades.com Antiques, sl , CIF: B81239444 and fiscal direction Wafer, 47-1 º, 28004 -Madrid ( Spain ) .

The General Terms and Conditions governing the relationship between Entredós distance selling Antiques, sl and user or customer , according to the legal provisions , in particular the Law 7/1998 of 13 April, on General Conditions of Contract, Law 26 /1984, of 19 July , General for Defense consumers and Users, Royal Decree 1906/1999 , of December 17, 1999 , by Telephone or Electronic Contracting with general conditions , the Organic Law 15/1999 of 13 December on the Protection of Data Personal , Law 7 /1996 of 15 January Retail Trade , and Law 34/2002 of July 11 , Services Information Society and Electronic Commerce .

Entredós Antiques , SL reserves the right to make any changes it deems appropriate , without notice , in the General Conditions . Such modifications may be made through their websites, for any admissible into law and must be complied with during the time they are published on the website and until they are not validly amended by subsequent . However, Entredós Antiques , SL reserves the right to apply, in certain cases, a Special Contract Conditions in preference to General Conditions as it deems appropriate , you announcing them in time and form .

The purpose of the website is to advertise and offer antique products , also, you can subscribe to the newsletter to receive offers those products or general information in the computer industry , which may be of interest.

As a user or customer expressly declares to know , understand and accept the conditions of use and these General Terms and Conditions . Similarly, declared to be of age and have the legal capacity to act necessary for access to web sites Entredós Antiques, sl and recruitment through them.

The only requirement is to register as a user of this website to purchase online . You can access to " User Registration " for it. Doing so , will be able to create and edit your profile , view your order history, etc. . You can also change your password , and other customer data.

In accordance with the provisions of Law 15 /1999 on Protection of Personal Data , Entredós Antiques, sl informs users that the personal data collected during the registration process and subsequent purchase , will be entered in a file under its responsibility, in order to process such actions by the user and manage subsequent actions arising therefrom . So himself , Entredós Antiques , SL informed of the possibility of exercising rights of access, cancellation , rectification and opposition by writing to the address José Ortega y Gasset , 8- Patio, 28006 -Madrid ( Spain ) .

Until you tell us otherwise, we understand that your data has not been modified , you agree to notify any change and that we consent to use them in order to retain the relationship between the parties.

During the purchase process should be identified with the username and password provided . These details will not be released. You are responsible to treat confidentially and responsibly identity and password obtained in the register as a customer , and can not transfer them to another.

All contents of the website are in Spanish .

The client, delivered at home, will receive a copy of the order or invoice .

Product offering and validity In case of a product on sale , always shown next to its essential features, the offering price and the validity of it.

In compliance with current regulations Entredós Antiques, sl provides information on all items for sale, their features and prices . However, Entredós Antiques , SL reserves the right to remove, replace or change the products offered via their website, by simply changing the content of it. Thus, the products offered at any time the web is governed by the Terms of numbers in each case. Also, the company has the option to stop offering , without prior notice and at any time , access to the products mentioned.

Essential properties of the products of the products The descriptions of the products displayed on the Website are provided on the basis of information provided by suppliers Entredós Antiques, sl Photographs or videos relating to products and trade names , trademarks or distinctive signs of any kind on the web page Entredós Antiques, sl They are about objects / Actual products offered for sale in order to give the most truthful and accurate information about the product and its caracteisticas information, however, the user must be aware that lack exhaustive.

prices All products in the online shop indicates the sale price in Euros , the value added tax ( VAT ) is not included. If this or any other tax applicable will be shown when ordering ( antiques are subject to a special tax regime ) .

Product Delivery We are committed to deliver the product in perfect condition at the address stated in the Customer Order Form . In order to optimize the delivery , thank the customer to indicate a direction in which the order can be delivered during normal business hours.

We are not responsible for errors caused by delivery when delivery address entered by the customer in the order form does not conform to reality or have been omitted.

Items purchased will be delivered to the person / company and in the direction indicated by the deadline indicated .

If you would like to purchase a product from a different country available , please contact us and we will info@entredosantiguedades.com contact you to inform you of the procedures to follow .

Acceptance and payment of the order , clearly implies the chosen form of shipping, and the cost of these expenses.

Not process orders to PO boxes.

In any case, we will contact with you according to the information provided for any incident and doubt.

Delivery The maximum time limit for delivery depends on each of the carriers and it is they who set the period.

These times are average and therefore an estimate. Therefore , it may vary for logistical reasons or force majeure . In cases of delays in deliveries , it will inform customers when we have knowledge of it. It also has a tracking number offered by the carrier and with which the customer can track your shipment at all times.

Each delivery is considered completed from the moment in which the carrier makes the product available to the customer , which is achieved through the control system used by the transport company .

Payment Customer agrees to pay at the time you place the order . When you reach the payment option Credit card or PAYPAL you can make your payment with this payment gateway or directly with your credit card or debit card directly . The initial price stated on the website for each of the products offered will be added to the corresponding shipping costs relevant rates. In any case, such fees shall be reported to the client before completing the purchase .

The Customer shall pay the full amount of your order amount by payment via credit card or debit card (Visa, Mastercard , American Express , Visa Electron and / or other similar cards ) or by the system Servired or PayPal ( with surcharge 3%) in addition to bank transfer and payment in store.

Customer must notify us of any abuse or fraudulent charges on the credit card used for purchases by email to info@entredosantiguedades.com in the shortest time possible so they can make the necessary arrangements .

security We have the highest security measures available commercially in the sector. In addition , the payment process works over a secure server using SSL ( Secure Socket Layer) . The secure server establishes a connexion so that the information is transmitted encrypted using 128-bit algorithms , which ensure that only intelligible to the client computer and the Website.

Once the data is entered , the bank will validate your credit card , and shall recover . At this time the order will be effective , and delivery process will begin .

Right of withdrawal and complaints Buyer shall have 24 hours to withdraw , from the day of receipt of the product, without penalty. Likewise, the Customer must check the condition of the package to the carrier when delivery of the product ordered by specifying the delivery note any abnormalities that could be detected in the products are packed . If you later after reviewing the product, the Customer discovers any incident as a hit , break, signs of having been opened or any damage caused to it during shipment, it undertakes to communicate in the shortest time possible and in a maximum of 24 hours of delivery .

To exercise the right of withdrawal of your purchase , returning the entire contents of your purchase in perfect condition and in their original packaging , making it reach the sender address, and in perfect condition for resale . The shipping , customer will be charged by reinstating Entredós Antiques, sl only the cost of the returned product .

To exercise the right to such withdrawal must notify the client in writing to the following email address : info@entredosantiguedades.com .

If the order is incorrect or defective, the customer must report the incident within a maximum of 24 hours from receipt of order to the following email address : info@entredosantiguedades.com .

The deadline for the return of the wrong or defective order will be a maximum of 2 days from receipt of order . Once the goods arrive in our facility and have made the necessary checks, Entredós Antiques, sl be exchanged product , being in charge of Entredós Antiques, sl the costs of shipping and receiving , considering cause beyond the client.

If there is no stock of the product, we will proceed to refund the amount paid ( shipping included ) in the same way that the customer made the payment order .

jurisdiction Entredós Antiques , SL the right to file civil or criminal actions deemed appropriate by the improper use of its web site and contents or for breach of these conditions also reserves .

The relationship between the user and the provider of current legislation and implementation in the Spanish territory is governed . In any dispute arises , the parties may submit their disputes to arbitration or go to the ordinary jurisdiction in compliance with the rules on jurisdiction and competence in this regard. Entredós Antiques , SL domiciled in Madrid, Spain .