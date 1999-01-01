Propiedad legal

By virtue of Law 15/1999 of December 13, concerning the Protection of Personal Data, we would inform you that all personal data that might be included in this communication are included in an automated file under the responsibility of the mercantile company Alutec, with tax code B62032552, registered in the Company Register of Barcelona, in Volume 31879, Folio 169, Page number B200963, Entry 1ª. The purpose of this file is to deal with the service requested.

Users guarantee the authenticity of all data they provide through www.alutec.es and will keep updated all information they give to Alutec, so that they might always reflect their actual situation, and are responsible solely for all false or imprecise declarations that they might make, and all damage that this might cause to Alutec or others.

Alutec can assume no liability derived from any incorrect, inappropriate or illicit use of the information that appears on the internet pages of Alutec.

Within the limits established by law, Alutec assumes no liability derived from any lack of veracity, integrity, updating and accuracy of the data or information contained in its internet pages. The contents and information of the internet pages of Alutec are prepared by professionals duly qualified in the exercise of their profession. However, the contents and information are not binding on the above, nor constitute any kind of opinion, advice or legal assessment of any kind, as this is merely a service offered for the purpose of information and promotion.

The internet pages of Alutec may contain links to the pages of others. All texts, images, sounds, animations, software and other contents included in this website are the exclusive property of Alutec or their grantees. Any act of transmission, distribution, concession, reproduction, storage or total or partial public communication must receive the express consent of Alutec Likewise, to access the services that Alutec offers through the website, you must provide certain personal data. In compliance with what is established in the LOPD (data protection law) 15/1999 of December 13, we inform you that your personal data will be included and dealt with in the files of Alutec in order to be able to give and offer you our services. Likewise, we inform you of the possibility of being able to exercise all rights of access, rectification, cancellation and opposition by sending an electronic mail to alutec@alutec.es