I am a Barcelona-based designer specialized in industrial design projects

My work is related to the development of product design services focused on the following fields:

- Home furniture.

- Lighting.

- Urban and community equipment.

- Industrial and household equipment.

And indoor design services:

- Retail

- Exhibition

- Tradefair stands.

Design needs to be integrated within the initial business strategy. Our service includes, previous to product development, a general definition with the objectives to be achieved.

I can guarantee an outstanding adaptability as well as successful results to different types of projects by means of a close and enriching relationship with clients.

SERVICES

I offer design services range from the conceptualization of new products to its three-dimensional modeling. The methodology is diveded into some stages of development:

- Preliminary analysis for the elaboration of a briefing for the products to be designed.

- Elaboration of the first drafts or ideas that allow the definition of the designs.

- Presentation of the projects through drawings, plans and models.

- Carrying out the plans and the necessary instructions for the construction of

the prototypes.

- Introduction of any finishing touches and modifications in accordance with the critical evaluation of the prototype.

- Technical and service assessment for the manufacture, presentation and safety of the product.