I am a Barcelona-based designer specialized in industrial design projects
My work is related to the development of product design services focused on the following fields:
- Home furniture.
- Lighting.
- Urban and community equipment.
- Industrial and household equipment.
And indoor design services:
- Retail
- Exhibition
- Tradefair stands.
Design needs to be integrated within the initial business strategy. Our service includes, previous to product development, a general definition with the objectives to be achieved.
I can guarantee an outstanding adaptability as well as successful results to different types of projects by means of a close and enriching relationship with clients.
SERVICES
I offer design services range from the conceptualization of new products to its three-dimensional modeling. The methodology is diveded into some stages of development:
- Preliminary analysis for the elaboration of a briefing for the products to be designed.
- Elaboration of the first drafts or ideas that allow the definition of the designs.
- Presentation of the projects through drawings, plans and models.
- Carrying out the plans and the necessary instructions for the construction of
the prototypes.
- Introduction of any finishing touches and modifications in accordance with the critical evaluation of the prototype.
- Technical and service assessment for the manufacture, presentation and safety of the product.
- Área geográfica
- Barcelona
- Dirección
-
Torrent d'en Vidalet, 55
08024 Barcelona
España
www.ignasipare.com