Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
IGNASI PARÉ design
Diseñadores en Barcelona
Panorámica 0Proyectos (0) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (2)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil
Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • IGNASI PARÉ design
    IGNASI PARÉ design
    IGNASI PARÉ design
    +5
    Haz clic para completar

    I am a Barcelona-based designer specialized in industrial design projects

    My work is related to the development of product design services focused on the following fields: 

    - Home furniture.

    - Lighting.

    - Urban and community equipment.

    - Industrial and household equipment.

    And indoor design services:

    - Retail

    - Exhibition

    - Tradefair stands.

    Design needs to be integrated within the initial business strategy. Our service includes, previous to product development, a general definition with the objectives to be achieved.

    I can guarantee an outstanding adaptability as well as successful results to different types of projects by means of a close and enriching relationship with clients.

    SERVICES

    I offer design services range from the conceptualization of new products to its three-dimensional modeling. The methodology is diveded into some stages of development:

    - Preliminary analysis for the elaboration of a briefing for the products to be  designed.

    - Elaboration of the first drafts or ideas that allow the definition of the designs.

    - Presentation of the projects through drawings, plans and models.

    - Carrying out the plans and the necessary instructions for the construction of

      the prototypes.

    - Introduction of any finishing touches and modifications in accordance with the critical evaluation of the prototype.

    - Technical and service assessment for the manufacture, presentation and safety of the product.

    Área geográfica
    Barcelona
    Dirección
    Torrent d'en Vidalet, 55
    08024 Barcelona
    España
    www.ignasipare.com

    Valoraciones

    Milka Piccio
    hace alrededor de 2 meses
    Oriol Paré
    Estudio de diseño profesional y que entiende a la perfección los deseos del cliente
    hace alrededor de 1 año
      Add SEO element