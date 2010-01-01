Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

2Monos
Diseño sostenible en Mallorca
    Yoga You
    We are a Mallorca-based self-production studio, launched in 2010, as the result of the combined effort of two creative minds specialized in the fields of architecture, sculpture and design. We offer original, personalized and high quality projects, always making possible an exchange between opposite realities, materials and scales, from micro to macro. We deal with interior slow design, art and architecture. The projects range from retail concept, to furniture and lighting design for commercial spaces, private homes and exhibitions.

    Servicios
    Diseño de interiores y producción de mobiliario
    Área geográfica
    Mallorca
    Dirección
    07630 Mallorca
    España
    +34-666575502 www.2monos.com
