Javier Moreno studio
Diseñadores en Alicante, Alcoy
Panorámica 1Proyectos (1) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (3)
    • Flip Mirror, Javier Moreno studio Javier Moreno studio HogarAccesorios y decoración
    +1
    Flip Mirror

    Estudio de diseño industrial y consultoria de desarrollo de producto, especializada en Diseño de producto, mobiliario, juguete , producto tecnológico y de hogar.

    Colaboramos con clientes en nacionales e internacionales , con presencia en España,Dinamarca, Japon, Reino Unido, EEUU , China , Italia y Australia.

    Servicios
    Diseño Industrial, producto, y tecnologico y hogar
    Área geográfica
    • Alicante,Alcoy
    • Design
    • Interior Design
    • product design
    • Industrial Design
    • Denmark
    • Europe
    • Italy
    • China
    • Mostrar todos los 9 áreas de servicio
    Reconocimientos de la empresa
    Estudio de diseño Industrial
    Dirección
    Plaza Emilio Sala, 1
    03801 Alicante, Alcoy
    España
    +34-658308368 www.javiermorenostudio.com
    Propiedad legal

    The idea and its expression, the form of presentation and all other rights of intellectual property of this web page and of the designs incorporated in it, are the exclusive property of their owner, it’s being strictly forbidden the reproduction, transformation, distribution, public communication and, generally, any form of explotation or use that can be carried out by any other known method which may be invented in the future, of all or part of this web page, as well as the designs represented in it, without the prior knowledge of the owner.

    The database contained in this web page is specially protected, both by the author’s rights and the sui géneris right derived from above mentioned database. The designs reproduced and contained in this web page can in no way whatever be used, nor made public without the prior knowledge and consent of the company. Javier Moreno Studio accepts no responsibility for misuse of the contents of this web page.

    The logotypes shown on this page, used merely for illustrative use of some of our clients, are registered as elonging to their owners in the form of trademark, drawing or copyright. They cannot be used or made public without the prior knowledge or consent of their legitimate owners. In all cases, these logotypes will be retired from this page if requested in writting by their owners. The links contained on our pages relate to other electronic pages that are not under the control of Javier Moreno Studio, nor do they have any relation to us, therefore Javier Moreno Studio cannot be held responsible for their content.

    Valoraciones

    Cualiti
    Te hacen sentir como en casa, muuy profesionales, con muy buen gusto y eficientes.
    hace alrededor de 1 año
    Andrea serrano Rus
    Fue perfecta!!! No pudimos elegir mejor, desde el primer contacto que tuvimos supimos que habíamos acertado y cuando vimos los resultados nos quedamos sorprendidos, porque fue todavía mejor de lo que habíamos pensado. Son fotógrafos diferentes que saben captar los momentos más bonitos, divertidos y más tiernos de cada momento, no se les escapa ni uno. Es una fotografía moderna y muy artística. Y que hablar de Mario??? Nos conquistó y ganamos un amigo. Gracias por plasmar nuestro sueño.
    hace más de 2 años
    Alfredo
    Buen sitio para desconectar, excelentes vistas, habitaciones con muy buenas instalaciones. Acceso complicado,no recomendada para comerciales. Distancia de seguridad y uso correcto de mascarillas.
    hace más de 1 año
    Mostrar todas las 3 opiniones
