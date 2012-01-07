Ahsayane studio was founded in 2009 by Marcial Ahsayane and Miriam Liebana; product designers from Spain. They met in Barcelona whilst working as creative professionals and decided to begin their own `creative journey´ together.

Shortly after founding Ahsayane Studio, Marcial and Miriam relocated to Brussels, and it was here they became a truly international design agency, with clients based in the Silicon Valley/ Australia/ Hong Kong/ Belgium/ UK and Spain. The diverse range of creative commissions they received provided the perfect opportunity to work in different fields such as lighting, furniture, packaging and product design.

In 2010, Ahsayane Studio added the use of ceramics to their repertoire, allowing them to expand their creative output. As a result, in 2012, they were featured at Interieur, Biennale of Kortrijk, as `one of the best participating objects´ in the Interieur Design Award, with the Dot Porcelain Table.

Alongside the studio, in 2013, Marcial and Miriam founded a company called Milcincuenta, a creative laboratory environment where they can explore the creation of limited editions and numbered collections. The first collection they launched was a series of original jewellery made out of `Royal porcelain´.

In 2013, both Ahsayane Studio and Milcincuenta opened a new office together in London.