INTERIORES DE LUJO
Muebles y accesorios en Madrid
    • Showroom Madrid (Orense str.), INTERIORES DE LUJO INTERIORES DE LUJO
    Showroom Madrid (Orense str.), INTERIORES DE LUJO INTERIORES DE LUJO
    Showroom Madrid (Orense str.), INTERIORES DE LUJO INTERIORES DE LUJO
    +12
    Showroom Madrid (Orense str.)
    Showroom Madrid (La Moraleja), INTERIORES DE LUJO INTERIORES DE LUJO
    Showroom Madrid (La Moraleja), INTERIORES DE LUJO INTERIORES DE LUJO
    Showroom Madrid (La Moraleja), INTERIORES DE LUJO INTERIORES DE LUJO
    +25
    Showroom Madrid (La Moraleja)

    The company «INTERIORES DE LUJO» (in translation «Luxury Interiors), Madrid (Spain) is dedicated to sell luxurious and original furniture and decorative materials (tile, mosaic, marble) made in Italy and Spain. These items are selected in the  international furniture fairs and are ordered by catalogue.

    Another area of our activity is interior design  where the furniture, walls, ceiling and floor work together creating individual home atmosphere.

    The company "INTERIORES DE LUJO" also rents out the interiors with high livel decoration created by our specialists. We have apartments for long-time rent for people who need the high standart of life as well as we rent out for short-time for filming adverts, TV programs, etc.

    Área geográfica
    Madrid y + World wide
    Dirección
    Orense str. 39, 1D
    28109 Madrid
    España
    +34-693510152 www.interioresdelujo.com
