The company «INTERIORES DE LUJO» (in translation «Luxury Interiors), Madrid (Spain) is dedicated to sell luxurious and original furniture and decorative materials (tile, mosaic, marble) made in Italy and Spain. These items are selected in the international furniture fairs and are ordered by catalogue.

Another area of our activity is interior design where the furniture, walls, ceiling and floor work together creating individual home atmosphere.

The company "INTERIORES DE LUJO" also rents out the interiors with high livel decoration created by our specialists. We have apartments for long-time rent for people who need the high standart of life as well as we rent out for short-time for filming adverts, TV programs, etc.