Vondom
Muebles y accesorios en Beneixida, Valencia
Panorámica 17Proyectos (17) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (5)
    • SARDINERA HOUSE JAVEA SPAIN, Vondom Vondom Balcón
    SARDINERA HOUSE JAVEA SPAIN, Vondom Vondom Balcón
    SARDINERA HOUSE JAVEA SPAIN, Vondom Vondom Piscinas de estilo minimalista
    +3
    SARDINERA HOUSE JAVEA SPAIN
    PRIVATE HOUSE HESSEN GEMANY, Vondom Vondom JardínMobiliario
    PRIVATE HOUSE HESSEN GEMANY, Vondom Vondom JardínMobiliario
    PRIVATE HOUSE HESSEN GEMANY, Vondom Vondom JardínMobiliario
    +4
    PRIVATE HOUSE HESSEN GEMANY
    AND COLLECTION BY FABIO NOVEMBRE, Vondom Vondom JardínAccesorios y decoración Plástico
    AND COLLECTION BY FABIO NOVEMBRE, Vondom Vondom JardínAccesorios y decoración
    AND COLLECTION BY FABIO NOVEMBRE, Vondom Vondom JardínAccesorios y decoración
    AND COLLECTION BY FABIO NOVEMBRE
    ADAN COLLECTION BY TERESA SAPEY, Vondom Vondom JardínAccesorios y decoración
    ADAN COLLECTION BY TERESA SAPEY, Vondom Vondom JardínAccesorios y decoración
    ADAN COLLECTION BY TERESA SAPEY, Vondom Vondom JardínAccesorios y decoración
    ADAN COLLECTION BY TERESA SAPEY
    AFRICA BY EUGENI QUILLET, Vondom Vondom JardínMobiliario
    AFRICA BY EUGENI QUILLET, Vondom Vondom JardínMobiliario
    AFRICA BY EUGENI QUILLET
    AGATHA, Vondom Vondom JardínMobiliario
    AGATHA, Vondom Vondom JardínMobiliario
    AGATHA, Vondom Vondom JardínMobiliario
    +5
    AGATHA
    ESPAÑOL
    Joven, innovador, emprendedor, dinámico, así es VONDOM, una empresa  líder en diseño, producción y comercialización de mobiliario, macetas,  iluminación y alfombras IN & OUT de vanguardia. El diseño es nuestra pasión y por ello colaboramos con importantes diseñadores a talla mundial como Ross Lovegrove, Fabio Novembre, Ora Ïto, Eero Aarnio, Stefano Giovannoni, Ludovica + Roberto Palomba, Javier Mariscal, Karim Rashid, A-cero y Ramón Esteve entre otros. El diseño nos lleva a ofrecer a nuestros clientes un ambiente único y exclusivo en sus espacios y hogares de un puro estilo mediterráneo. Desde la central de Valencia, donde producimos nuestros productos y los distribuimos a nivel mundial. La alta tecnología y materiales ecológicos están empleados en nuestro proceso de fabricación para satisfacer las necesidades más exigentes de nuestros clientes. VONDOM participa en las ferias internacionales más importantes: Vondom participa en las ferias internacionales más importantes: Salone Internazionale del Mobile Milán, Maison et Objet Paris, Hospitality Design Las Vegas, Furniture China Shanghai y Habitat Valencia... Asimismo está presente en las mejores revistas On – Off Line y blogs. VONDOM management cuenta con una fuerte inversión en recursos humanos y materiales con el objetivo de seguir creciendo y mejorar las colecciones y procesos para ofrecer a nuestros clientes lo  mejor de nosotros, nuestro amor por el diseño.

    Servicios
    • lamps
    • furniture
    • planters
    • rugs
    Área geográfica
    • VALENCIA
    • "Barcelona
    • Madrid
    • Granada
    • Castellón
    • malaga
    • JAEN
    • Toledo
    • CIUDAD REAL
    • Valladolid
    • Salamanca
    • Islas Baleares
    • Islas Canarias
    • Gerona
    • Lérida
    • SORIA
    • navarra
    • Zaragoza
    • Sevilla
    • El Palomar Valencia
    • Beneixida
    • Valencia
    Dirección
    Poligono 6, 16
    46893 Beneixida, Valencia
    España
    +34-962398486 www.vondom.com
    Design culture is the key to our success. This is what pushes us to create new collections that give spaces a new dimension. We create dialogue between environment and form. Vondom pieces transform the simplest space into an ambiance filled with glamour, both unique and extraordinary. This is what it’s about, creating atmospheres where we can take hold of life and feel that we are here to live it, enjoy it and surround ourselves with beauty.


    We travel the world until we find the best ambassadors of the Vondom spirit: Fabio Novembre, Stefano Giovannoni, Eugeni Quitllet, Ora Ïto, Ross Lovegrove, Karim Rashid, Javier Mariscal… Renowned designers and architects from all over, it doesn’t matter where. What counts is their passion for shapes, culture and the vanguard. They transform each piece of furniture into an exclusively “Vondom” mode of expression.



    All this without forgetting the richness of our surroundings. At Vondom we research and innovate to develop high precision technology and create more sustainable materials. Respect for the environment is in our DNA. Our production systems challenge the here and now to move into a unique terrain of future engineering. A knowhow that we share at workshops, conferences, exhibitions and events.



    Download our Magazine to learn more about Vondom, our values, the sustainable commitment called Revolution, the value of innovation, our latest designs, what’s to come and much more.



    Vondom has broad international recognition. Our design culture is expanding and sought after in many countries, which is what has allowed us to grow and grow. We currently have two flagship stores, ten single brand showrooms and many shops around the world.


    A sophisticated soul. A spirit of the vanguard. The Vondom essence can be found in more than 120 countries in the world.


    We are Vondom, We are Design

    Valoraciones

    ΠΕΤΡΟΣ ΞΗΝΤΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
    hace casi 3 años
    Josephine Ferrer
    hace alrededor de 1 año
    Waldemar Turowski
    Ya he estado en la empresa varias veces para cargar mercancías en Polonia. Servicio siempre amable y la señora de la oficina sonriendo. Solo quieres volver a esos lugares.
    hace alrededor de 1 año
