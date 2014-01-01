Propiedad legal

Design culture is the key to our success. This is what pushes us to create new collections that give spaces a new dimension. We create dialogue between environment and form. Vondom pieces transform the simplest space into an ambiance filled with glamour, both unique and extraordinary. This is what it’s about, creating atmospheres where we can take hold of life and feel that we are here to live it, enjoy it and surround ourselves with beauty.





We travel the world until we find the best ambassadors of the Vondom spirit: Fabio Novembre, Stefano Giovannoni, Eugeni Quitllet, Ora Ïto, Ross Lovegrove, Karim Rashid, Javier Mariscal… Renowned designers and architects from all over, it doesn’t matter where. What counts is their passion for shapes, culture and the vanguard. They transform each piece of furniture into an exclusively “Vondom” mode of expression.









All this without forgetting the richness of our surroundings. At Vondom we research and innovate to develop high precision technology and create more sustainable materials. Respect for the environment is in our DNA. Our production systems challenge the here and now to move into a unique terrain of future engineering. A knowhow that we share at workshops, conferences, exhibitions and events.









Download our Magazine to learn more about Vondom, our values, the sustainable commitment called Revolution, the value of innovation, our latest designs, what’s to come and much more.









Vondom has broad international recognition. Our design culture is expanding and sought after in many countries, which is what has allowed us to grow and grow. We currently have two flagship stores, ten single brand showrooms and many shops around the world.





A sophisticated soul. A spirit of the vanguard. The Vondom essence can be found in more than 120 countries in the world.





We are Vondom, We are Design