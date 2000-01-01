More than 50 years after its founding, Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura (RBTA) remains at the forefront of the urban design and architectural professions. RBTA, founded in 1963 and led by Ricardo Bofill, Ricardo Bofill jr and Pablo Bofill, applies its visionary humanism and cultural intelligence in settings across the world. Centralized in a repurposed former cement factory — La Fabrica — on the outskirts of Barcelona, RBTA consists of a diverse, driven, and cohesive team of talent. Originating from over 20 countries, the staff ranges in specialty from architects and urban planners to graphic and industrial designers. This multidisciplinary and global perspective fosters a unique cultural sensitivity that informs the work of the internationally renowned architecture, urban planning and design practice.

RBTA cultivates an established, collaborative, and empowering design methodology centered upon the ongoing dialogue between the firm and the local developers and partners. Specializing in urban scale developments, transportation infrastructures, commercial ventures, and public housing, RBTA’s reverence for the nuances of a given place manifests in the ability to navigate a seemingly endless diversity of projects, staff, clients, locations, styles, and scales. The firm demonstrates a comprehensive capacity for approaching the massive urban plan and the modest domestic project with equal commitment and contextual sophistication. These clearly defined forms act as urban centers that forge meaningful relationships between an environment and its inhabitants. With a body of work spanning over 1,000 projects in 40 different countries, RBTA team continues to set itself apart from its peers.

A deep-seated respect for history stands as a constant and enduring theme throughout RBTA´s work. The infusion of history into the design approach of each project allows a continual analysis and interpretation of a given culture and its architectural heritage. Breaking away from Socialist and Corbusian urban planning norms, where isolated and repetitive city blocks are lost among extensive open spaces, RBTA champions a sustainable Mediterranean city model with well defined public space intermingling amidst proportionally scaled streets and squares. A fundamental core of social housing throughout the developing world underscores a masterful ability to adapt to a local climate while achieving a reputation for cultural, financial, and pragmatic success. RBTA’s talent for integrating a historical dimension within its projects sparks alternative responses to contemporary movements and the social problems of our time.

RBTA’s early works from the 1960s embrace the vernacular details characteristic of traditional Catalan architecture. Exemplified by the first built residence in Ibiza, the organically shaped seaside dwelling utilizes local materials and construction methods that resonate with the genius loci of the region. With this added support and expertise, RBTA broadens its focus to address the urban planning problems occurring at the local level within the Spanish political and social systems. As the scope of projects increase in size, the team conceives a formal methodology for achieving broad public schemes without sacrificing the detail and eccentricity found in smaller scale endeavors. This architectural strategy, still shaping RBTA’s most recent works, applies a geometric logic towards the organization of elements in space. Developed first in a theoretical manner with the project The City in Space, the formal approach found its concrete manifestation in 1975 with the construction of the seminal subsidized housing project Walden 7. The radical and colossal apartment complex comprises a 14-story cluster of 446 units that maximize both scale and intricacy. Repeating apartment modules graced with private micro terraces, and connected via striking interior public courtyards, exalt the stigmatized typology of public housing and provoke a rethinking of how to treat a city’s economically underdeveloped areas.

After tackling social issues in the firm’s native Spain, RBTA then builds on this knowledge by delving into the urban planning problems facing developing countries. Drawn to its North African neighbors, part of the team relocates to Algeria in the early 1970s to collaborate with the government on topics related to the urban planning and housing fields. This early work in Algeria culminates two years later with the construction of the vernacular housing project, Houari Boumédienne Agricultural Village, in the south-eastern part of the country.

In tandem with efforts in Spain and Algeria, a complimentary team arrives in Paris in 1971 to respond to the demands of various projects for the French New Towns. During this phase, RBTA introduces symbolic elements into its plans that reference the style of French monumental architecture. Urban housing proposals, La Petite Cathédrale and Les Espaces D’ Abraxas, represent the spectrum of social living ideas integrated into these inhabitable monuments. Les Espaces D’ Abraxas also delves into the manipulation of classical forms of architecture, resulting in a distinct new housing hybrid.

With the team setting up a permanent headquarters in Paris, a new focus on the industrialized construction of social housing and master planning arises. The simultaneous construction of four projects — Les Arcades du Lac and Le Viaduc in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Le Palais d’Abraxas, Le Théâtre, and L’Arc in Marne-la-Vallée, Les Echelles du Baroque in Paris, and Antigone in Montpellier —mark one of RBTA’s most prolific periods. These expansive urban developments and residential works resurrect the grand promenade, central circulation axes, and the stately nature of traditional French architecture. Two decades in the making, the sweeping Antigone district of Montpellier encompasses 4 million square feet of mixed-use development. The large scale urban master plan embodies the organization of a typical Mediterranean space while honoring the Renaissance history of the surrounding city. Using classical architecture to provide human scale and proportion, Antigone breaks up the monotony of precast construction to generate a “palace for the people”.

A spirit of continual research functions as a key element keeping RBTA at the creative forefront of the architectural profession. Insatiable curiosity combined with diligent explorations into material and form grant an unparalleled foresight into El RBTA’s stylistic evolution, contributing to the team’s distinctly original synthesis of classical and geometric forms throughout the 1980s.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, research into glass and steel opens the door for the design of numerous offices, headquarters, and cultural venues. With prestigious clients ranging from public city governments to the private enterprises of Christian Dior, Swift Banking, and Cartier, this period delivers the ambitious and highly efficient Congress Palace in Madrid as well as the soaring United Airlines Headquarters and Citadel Centre in Chicago. Built within a decade of each other, the United Airlines Headquarters proudly pairs the language of the modern skyscraper with a classical temple crown while the streamlined, glass complex of the Citadel Centre holds the title of Chicago’s 44th tallest building. The BNP Banque Paribas in Paris further explores state of the art glass technology. By merging cutting edge façade engineering with traditional proportions, the structure bridges the gap between old and new. Tokyo’s Shisheido building serves as yet another compelling example of RBTA’s diverse and successful endeavors into the field of research. The eye catching headquarters, located in the glamorous Ginza district, engages the latest construction technologies while instigating a crucial reform of local zoning regulations.

From La Fabrica headquarters, the team carries on the spirit and philosophy that first motivated the practice during its inception in the early 1960s. Wide-ranging experience with large scale international projects, retail centers, office complexes, five star hotels, private residences, and urban design scenarios produce a new form of integrated urbanism — a place where city, nature, and history intersect. From proposals for Luxembourg’s Place de l’Europe, to the comprehensive Moscow Agglomeration plan that provides infrastructure for public transport while integrating much needed green space, and the scheme connecting Trinity River and Downtown Dallas, RBTA exercises an outstanding ability to rethink city structures while never compromising the desires of the individual and the needs of the local culture. In addition to these broad master plans, the recently completed Terminal 1 for the Barcelona Airport behaves as an ethereal and visually satisfying follow up to RBTA’s Terminal 2 built for the 1992 Olympic Games. The iconic W Hotel Barcelona builds on this local legacy and speaks to the ongoing appreciation of the team’s Mediterranean roots. Setting new standards in simplicity, functionality, and luxury, the sail-shaped building offers a one of a kind destination along the city’s waterfront. Whether realizing sports, cultural, or retail facilities, towering headquarters, or modest housing, the Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura maintains a remarkable talent to move seamlessly across borders and scales while adapting to the social and cultural values embedded within each site. In spite of the seemingly endless variety in terms of size, location, and program, this extensive body of work reveals a degree of coherence and a continuity of thinking that correspond to RBTA’s uniquely personal relationship to history and the urban context.

The inexhaustible and vital vision of the Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura continues its practical and theoretical evolution. Sensitivity toward the shifting political and social transformations of the moment affords RBTA a singular insight that imbues architecture with an added and lasting value. Regardless of scale, these familiar and symbolic international landmarks prove emblematic of their urban and rural destinations.

The philosophy and values of RBTA herald a degree of innovation that fuses social and technological considerations. Committed to the quality, beauty, and design of the everyday, the work of RBTA continues its mission to craft meaningful places where people can relate to one another through their built environment. Ongoing collaborations with the world’s leading technical experts ensure a legacy of avant-garde construction that maximizes on economy without sacrificing aesthetics. Whether completed in the early 1960s or just last year, the Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura’s buildings and master plans do more than merely document a period in time. Instead, these diverse structures and urban manifestos retain a timeless quality achieved by the prophetic blend of human needs, cultural intricacy, and daring form.