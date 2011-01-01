Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS
Arquitectos en Barcelona
    YOTA DEVICES PAVILION, MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, 2013
    YOTA DEVICES PAVILION, MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, 2013, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    YOTA DEVICES PAVILION, MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, 2013, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    +4
    YOTA DEVICES PAVILION, MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, 2013
    YOTA DEVICES PAVILION, MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, 2014
    YOTA DEVICES PAVILION, MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, 2014, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    YOTA DEVICES PAVILION, MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, 2014, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    +2
    YOTA DEVICES PAVILION, MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS, 2014
    M-STORE SOUVENIR
    M-STORE SOUVENIR, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    M-STORE SOUVENIR, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    +3
    M-STORE SOUVENIR
    BARCELONA SHOPPING NIGHT
    BARCELONA SHOPPING NIGHT, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    BARCELONA SHOPPING NIGHT, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    +1
    BARCELONA SHOPPING NIGHT
    MODA FAD "WILD CATWALK"
    MODA FAD "WILD CATWALK", EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    MODA FAD "WILD CATWALK", EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Concesionarios
    +2
    MODA FAD "WILD CATWALK"
    JOAN D´AUSTRIA
    JOAN D´AUSTRIA, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Estudios y despachos
    JOAN D´AUSTRIA, EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS EXTERNAL REFERENCE ARCHITECTS Estudios y despachos
    +1
    JOAN D´AUSTRIA
    Mostrar todos los 8 proyectos

    Awarded by New Italian Blood as the best Young Italian Architects of 2011, External Reference is an architectural office involved in design and research in the fields of interior design, architecture, and landscape design. Interested in generating intensity nodes the office is currently involved in research and design in the fields of exhibition spaces and temporary stops as shopping galleries, hotels, accommodations and cultural events.Based in Barcelona the office establishes work collaborations with international professionals coming from different fields as graphic design and art.More of a professionals net than an office Externalreference is constantly questioning conventional configurations and solutions in order to engage, speculate and innovate.Externalreference notices that there is a big connection between evolvement of architecture projects and business models and believes in sustainable development, balance between architecture, innovative strategy and business improvement. Directed by Nacho Toribio, Carmelo Zappulla External Reference offers a broad range of design strategies with the aim of pushing the boundaries towards new outcomes.Looking for the unexpected the office team works on external factors as client needs, budget limits, sustainability as driving forces for the design. Realized and under construction projects have been developed in Spain, Korea, Italy, UK, Germany, France and Russia.External Reference won several prizes participating in international competition including first prize with the Spanish Pavilion's exhibition space, the ONU-Art Consensus exhibition, the project Le corti di Buenos Aires, Milano for the renovation of 22000 sqm buildings and developed the winning proposal for the Toulouse Aerospace Campus in collaboration with Foreign Office Architects.External Reference’s projects have been exhibited in the Venice’s 12th International Architecture Exhibition Biennale and Eme3.Interested in the materialization of the projects the office team is constantly researching through lecturing and teaching at IED, Instituto Europeo di Design, Barcelona, ELISAVA and UIC, Universidad Internacional de Cataluña in Barcelona; NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, Milano and in collaboration with Welsh School of Architecture Cardiff University.Most of the relevant projects are published in several magazines including Il Sole 24 ore, Pasajes de Arquitectura, Metalocus, Via Construcción, Future, Disey Magazine, Magazine-La Vanguardia, Blueprint, Materia.

    Servicios
    Arquitectura
    Área geográfica
    Barcelona
    Dirección
    PLAZA LESSEPS 30, 1-1
    08023 Barcelona
    España
    +34-667529272 www.externalreference.com
