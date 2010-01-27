Anna & Eugeni Bach, Architects is a Finnish-Spanish studio based in Barcelona operating in the widest scope of architecture; from urban planning to interior and industrial design.

Through innovation and research, the studio engages in finding new solutions and alternatives for every project, achieving high quality design by optimising the use of natural and financial resources.

The studio works together in intensive dialogue with the client, consultants, contractors and end users to ensure the best synthesis of concept, functionality and beauty, seeking to design, not just spaces, but environments where life takes place naturally.