Gallega Design is a design and consultancy studio based in Valencia. It was created more than 20 years ago by Vicente Gallega; trained as an Industrial Designer, a board member of ADCV (Valencia Community Designer Association), vice president of READ (Design Association Spanish Network), member of the BEDA (Bureau of European Designers Associations ), vice president of IDF ( Design and Manufacture Institute) and a member of the Design Jury. Throughout his career, he has received numerous national and international awards. He has participated in several design exhibitions and his works have been published in books and specialized magazines. Also he has offered lectures and he has collaborated on a jury.



The Studio is specialized in developing projects of product design, interior design and art direction. His way of working stresses the striking ideas, creative, functional and competitive solutions based on the formal simplicity in order to achieve a durable and quality design, always committed to a job well done.