Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
Gallega Design
Diseñadores en Valencia – Spain
Panorámica 14Proyectos (14) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • STICK, Gallega Design Gallega Design ComedorSillas y bancos
    STICK, Gallega Design Gallega Design ComedorSillas y bancos
    STICK, Gallega Design Gallega Design ComedorSillas y bancos
    +1
    STICK
    LÍNEA, Gallega Design Gallega Design ComedorSillas y bancos
    LÍNEA, Gallega Design Gallega Design ComedorSillas y bancos
    LÍNEA, Gallega Design Gallega Design ComedorSillas y bancos
    +1
    LÍNEA
    DUNA, Gallega Design Gallega Design SalonesIluminación
    DUNA, Gallega Design Gallega Design SalonesIluminación
    DUNA, Gallega Design Gallega Design SalonesIluminación
    DUNA
    EROS, Gallega Design Gallega Design SalonesSofás y sillones
    EROS, Gallega Design Gallega Design SalonesSofás y sillones
    EROS
    PARK, Gallega Design Gallega Design ComedorMesas
    PARK, Gallega Design Gallega Design ComedorMesas
    PARK, Gallega Design Gallega Design ComedorMesas
    +1
    PARK
    LUXOR, Gallega Design Gallega Design SalonesSofás y sillones
    LUXOR, Gallega Design Gallega Design SalonesSofás y sillones
    LUXOR
    Mostrar todos los 14 proyectos

    Gallega Design is a design and consultancy studio based in Valencia. It was created more than 20 years ago by Vicente Gallega; trained as an Industrial Designer, a board member of ADCV (Valencia Community Designer Association), vice president of READ (Design Association Spanish Network), member of the BEDA (Bureau of European Designers Associations ), vice president of IDF ( Design and Manufacture Institute) and a member of the Design Jury. Throughout his career, he has received numerous national and international awards. He has participated in several design exhibitions and his works have been published in books and specialized magazines. Also he has offered lectures and he has collaborated on a jury.


    The Studio is specialized in developing projects of product design, interior design and art direction. His way of working stresses the striking ideas, creative, functional and competitive solutions based on the formal simplicity in order to achieve a durable and quality design, always committed to a job well done.

    Área geográfica
    Spain Europe Asia America
    Dirección
    46023 Valencia – Spain
    España
    +34-963371983 gallegadesign.com
      Add SEO element