Susana Martínez Estellés is an industrial designer. Having worked for the trade fair in Valencia and the Ofifran firm designing collections of office furniture, in 2000 she decided to set up her own studio EstellésDesign. The studio is renowned for its versatility, carrying out urban, outdoor and office furniture projects, trade fair stands and lighting. She has also carried out a project for the Torry Harris restaurant chain in India. She has a clear Mediterranean style, full of energy with a big personality. Ready to face new challenges where she expresses her creativity and offers customers a lively, sincere and innovative product, Susana Martínez works directly with companies in close collaboration, thereby creating an enriching professional relationship for both parties.