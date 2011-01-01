Mission

We believe architecture should reflect the image that the client wants to project and adapts to their needs.

Our complete supervision of execution guarantees the fulfillment on time and on budget, and is a key factor in the final success of the project. Architecture projects from study to complete management: - new building, - rehabilitation and extention, - interior design. for residential, offices, public building and hotels. Urban planning: - Conception of real-state product: planning concept / implantation / uses program development - Land division Consulting: feasibility and profitability study of project. - renovation cost estimate - plot: building possibility study (possible uses + m2 + costs) - legal aspect (urban planning and construction)