Alex Gasca, architects.
Arquitectos en Barcelona
Valoraciones (0)
Proyectos

    • HOUSE FOR A MUSICIAN AND A DANCER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Balcones y terrazas de estilo moderno
    HOUSE FOR A MUSICIAN AND A DANCER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Pasillos, vestíbulos y escaleras de estilo moderno
    HOUSE FOR A MUSICIAN AND A DANCER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Dormitorios de estilo moderno
    +11
    HOUSE FOR A MUSICIAN AND A DANCER
    HOUSE IN THE CORNER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Salones de estilo minimalista
    HOUSE IN THE CORNER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Salones de estilo minimalista
    HOUSE IN THE CORNER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Comedores de estilo minimalista
    +6
    HOUSE IN THE CORNER
    HOUSE FOR A FINANCIER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Comedores de estilo ecléctico Blanco
    HOUSE FOR A FINANCIER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Salones de estilo ecléctico
    HOUSE FOR A FINANCIER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Salones de estilo ecléctico
    +7
    HOUSE FOR A FINANCIER
    HOUSE FOR A SINGER AND HIS FAMILY, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Casas de estilo minimalista
    HOUSE FOR A SINGER AND HIS FAMILY, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Casas de estilo minimalista
    HOUSE FOR A SINGER AND HIS FAMILY, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Casas de estilo minimalista
    +7
    HOUSE FOR A SINGER AND HIS FAMILY
    FLAT FOR A PHOTOGRAPHER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Cocinas de estilo mediterráneo
    FLAT FOR A PHOTOGRAPHER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Baños de estilo mediterráneo
    FLAT FOR A PHOTOGRAPHER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Baños de estilo mediterráneo
    +7
    FLAT FOR A PHOTOGRAPHER

    Mission
    We believe architecture should reflect the image that the client wants to project and adapts to their needs.

    Our complete supervision of execution guarantees the fulfillment on time and on budget, and is a key factor in the final success of the project. Architecture projects from study to complete management: - new building, - rehabilitation and extention, - interior design. for residential, offices, public building and hotels. Urban planning: - Conception of real-state product: planning concept / implantation / uses program development - Land division Consulting: feasibility and profitability study of project. - renovation cost estimate - plot: building possibility study (possible uses + m2 + costs) - legal aspect (urban planning and construction)

    Servicios
    • Arquitectura
    • Interiorismo
    • RELOCATION
    • BUDGETS
    • PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT.
    Área geográfica
    Barcelona
    Dirección
    ARIBAU 259 E1
    08021 Barcelona
    España
    +34-931174808 www.alexgasca.com
