    LONGO by Ramos & Bassols
    SHAPE by Ramos & Bassols
    BADMINTON by ITEMdesignworks
    LINK Dock Sytems by ITEMdesignworks
    WING by Ramos & Bassols
    PRISMA by Sylvain Carlet & Isern Serra
    Actiu is a company specialised in the design and manufacture of office furniture for work and contract spaces present in over 70 countries in five continents, recognised by the US Green Building Council with the LEED® Gold certification for its commitment to sustainability and responsible construction to the environment, thanks to the Technology Park.

    Products manufactured by Actiu have been awarded the most prestigious industrial design awards, such as the Red Dot, Delta Awards and If Design amongst others.

    Actiu produces 100% of all its products in Castalla (Spain).

    Actiu currently distributes furniture to architectural projects worldwide. Some projects where Actiu is being involved are:

    · Offices at Heathrow Airport In the UK.

    · The Business School Novancia in Paris.

    · Indra offices in Mexico.

    · Facilities of Nestle in Mexico D.F.

    · Several universities in the United Arabs Emirates.

    · Gatwick Airport in London, Ibiza, Santiago de Compostela, Bogotá, Quito · and El Cairo.

    · The headquarters of multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Twitter and Google, amongst others.

    Parque Tecnológico Actiu Autovía CV. 80 – Salida Onil – Castalla P.O.BOX, 11
    03420 Castalla (Alicante) Spain
    España
    +34-966560670 www.actiu.com/en

    Manuel Navarro
    Será una empresa muy puntera , moderna y muy innovadora , podrá ser la número 1 , pero el trato al trabajador le doy un 0 !!!!!!!!!!
    hace 7 meses
    Jorge M
    Servicio lamentable. Realicé un pedido de una mesa MOBILITY doble en julio y a 26 de Octubre aun no la he recibido. Ayer me llama el instalador que se iba a pasar a instalarla pero que no puede porque no han llegado todos los elementos de la mesa. 3 meses para enviar una mesa y encima cuando la envían se dejan parte de los materiales sin enviar. Increíble!!!
    hace 7 meses
    Daniel Iglesias
    Un servicio penoso, 3 meses esperando unas sillas. Cada vez que llamo retrasan el pedido 2 semanas, ahora ya me dicen que no saben cuándo estará. Alegan el retraso a un cambio informático que hizo parar la fabricación 3 semanas.
    hace 9 meses
