Actiu is a company specialised in the design and manufacture of office furniture for work and contract spaces present in over 70 countries in five continents, recognised by the US Green Building Council with the LEED® Gold certification for its commitment to sustainability and responsible construction to the environment, thanks to the Technology Park.

Products manufactured by Actiu have been awarded the most prestigious industrial design awards, such as the Red Dot, Delta Awards and If Design amongst others.

Actiu produces 100% of all its products in Castalla (Spain).

Actiu currently distributes furniture to architectural projects worldwide. Some projects where Actiu is being involved are:

· Offices at Heathrow Airport In the UK.

· The Business School Novancia in Paris.

· Indra offices in Mexico.

· Facilities of Nestle in Mexico D.F.

· Several universities in the United Arabs Emirates.

· Gatwick Airport in London, Ibiza, Santiago de Compostela, Bogotá, Quito · and El Cairo.

· The headquarters of multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Twitter and Google, amongst others.