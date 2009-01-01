Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos is a family-owned architecture firm recognized internationally and based in Mexico City. It was founded in 1937 by Juan Sordo Madaleno and has passed through three generations achieving its own architectural style and making it an important part of the design evolution and landmarks by contributing in Mexico’s architectural fabric. Grupo Sordo Madaleno has been involved in the Real Estate business for over 50 years, leading Mexico’s first malls and modern retail spaces. The firm has expanded to include interior design as part of its services.