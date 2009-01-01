Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Arquitectos en Ciudad De México
Panorámica 15Proyectos (15) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • Westin Regina Los Cabos, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Westin Regina Los Cabos, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Westin Regina Los Cabos, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    +1
    Westin Regina Los Cabos
    Antara, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Aeropuertos de estilo moderno
    Antara, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Aeropuertos de estilo moderno
    Antara, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Aeropuertos de estilo moderno
    +3
    Antara
    Casa Lomas, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Casa Lomas, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Casa Lomas, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    +1
    Casa Lomas
    Marena, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Marena, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Marena, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    +2
    Marena
    Casa Vistahermosa, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Casa Vistahermosa, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Casa Vistahermosa, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    +2
    Casa Vistahermosa
    Andares, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Andares, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    Andares, Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Espacios
    +1
    Andares
    Mostrar todos los 15 proyectos

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos is a family-owned architecture firm recognized internationally and based in Mexico City. It was founded in 1937 by Juan Sordo Madaleno and has passed through three generations achieving its own architectural style and making it an important part of the design evolution and landmarks by contributing in Mexico’s architectural fabric. Grupo Sordo Madaleno has been involved in the Real Estate business for over 50 years, leading Mexico’s first malls and modern retail spaces. The firm has expanded to include interior design as part of its services.

    Área geográfica
    Ciudad de México
    Dirección
    Parque Via Reforma 2076. Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
    11000 Ciudad De México
    España
    www.sordomadaleno.com
      Add SEO element