A well balanced fusion of styles resulting in skilfull compositions. Debbie P. and her professional team design their interiors wisely with impeccable presentation, avoiding being classified as part of any style apart from their own. Firmly established in Marbella since 1992 they are dedicated to an exclusive clientele and their projects cater for the classic and modern, rustic and elegant.

There is a sense of distinctive splendour in the atmosphere they create within their interiors which is brought to life with the creative distribution of space, as well as with the contrasting use of materials, colours and textiles. As well as their decoration service Originals undertakes and project manages refurbishments, working with a professional team of builders electricians and associated craftsmen, completing your project on time and within budget.