Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
Originals Interiors
Arquitectos de interiores en Marbella
Panorámica 3Proyectos (3) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • Tv & play room, Originals Interiors Originals Interiors Salas multimedia de estilo moderno
    Tv & play room, Originals Interiors Originals Interiors Salones de estilo moderno
    Tv & play room, Originals Interiors Originals Interiors Salas multimedia de estilo moderno
    Tv & play room
    Studio 2, Originals Interiors Originals Interiors SalonesIluminación
    Studio 2, Originals Interiors Originals Interiors SalonesIluminación
    Studio 2, Originals Interiors Originals Interiors SalonesIluminación
    +17
    Studio 2
    Villa Marbella Club, Originals Interiors Originals Interiors Balcones y terrazas de estilo rústico
    Villa Marbella Club, Originals Interiors Originals Interiors Piscinas de estilo rústico
    Villa Marbella Club, Originals Interiors Originals Interiors Piscinas de estilo rústico
    +6
    Villa Marbella Club

    A well balanced fusion of styles resulting in skilfull compositions. Debbie P. and her professional team design their interiors wisely with impeccable presentation, avoiding being classified as part of any style apart from their own. Firmly established in Marbella since 1992 they are dedicated to an exclusive clientele and their projects cater for the classic and modern, rustic and elegant.

    There is a sense of distinctive splendour in the atmosphere they create within their interiors which is brought to life with the creative distribution of space, as well as with the contrasting use of materials, colours and textiles. As well as their decoration service Originals undertakes and project manages refurbishments, working with a professional team of builders electricians and associated craftsmen, completing your project on time and within budget.

    Área geográfica
    marbella
    Dirección
    Urb La Alcazaba s/n, Bajo 1-2 CN 340, km 175
    29660 Marbella
    España
    +34-952863230 originalsinteriors.com
      Add SEO element