MAP13 is a group of Spanish architects who works as an open collaborative structure in four sites. We have taken part in many national and international competitions in various teams and are currently studying or working in different schools of Architecture and Architecture offices in Madrid, Barcelona, Cologne, Rio de Janeiro, Amsterdam and Antwerp. This diversity of personal and professional experiences intensifies the plurality of our projects.The conceptual strategies of our proposals were launched from these nodes, creating a network in which each one contributed in enriching what had previously been developed. Far from being an obstacle, the geographical distance allowed a constant flow and exchange of ideas that enhanced the final result.