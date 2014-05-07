Estudio 2.28 began as a Mexican Contemporary Design Studio in 2011. The designers are Alejandra Albarrán and Mariana Rivera. Among their designs are residential houses, offices, as well as restaurants and night clubs. In 2013 they won the national best studio award by AMDI (Mexican Association of Interior Design) in the category: “residential”.
Prolongacion Paseo de la Reforma 1190 Torre B 2710
05348 Mexico Df
+52-5552926836 www.estudio228.wordpress.com