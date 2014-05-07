Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

estudio 2·28
Decoradores y Diseñadores de interiores en Mexico Df
    • Estudio 2.28 began as a Mexican Contemporary Design Studio in 2011. The designers are Alejandra Albarrán and Mariana Rivera. Among their designs are residential houses, offices, as well as restaurants and night clubs. In 2013 they won the national best studio award by AMDI (Mexican Association of Interior Design) in the category: “residential”.

    Servicios
    diseño de interiores
    Área geográfica
    mexico df
    Dirección
    Prolongacion Paseo de la Reforma 1190 Torre B 2710
    05348 Mexico Df
    España
    +52-5552926836 www.estudio228.wordpress.com
