Arquitectura con necesidades reales: funcionalidad, estilo, fluidez, espacios vivibles, transparencia, integración exterior-interior, luz, coherencia en la aplicación de materiales, cuidado por los detalles, integración con el medio y respeto por el mismo. Ese es nuestro desafío. Nuestra característica es también la alta rentabilidad económica y funcional. Desde 1972 hemos plasmado las ideas de nuestros clientes en viviendas individuales y colectivas, villas, hoteles… construidos en Canarias y en América. Nos identificamos con el medio respetando lo tradicional e incorporando lo nuevo.

Nuestro estudio esta situado en la isla de Tenerife

Architecture with real needs: functionality, style, fluidity, habitable spaces, transparency, exterior-interior integration, light, coherence in the implementation of materials, care of the smallest detail, integration with the surrounding and respect for it. This is our challenging.

Our skill is also the high economical and practical profitability.

Since 1972 we materialize our client's ideas into individual and joint housing, villas, hotels… all of them constructed in the Canary Islands and America. We identify with the environtment, respecting the traditional and integrating new styles.

Do not hesitate to contact us: we will advise you with pleasure.

Архитектура с реальными потребностями: функциональность, стиль, текучесть архитектурных форм, жилые пространства, прозрачность, внешняя и внутренняя интеграция, легкая согласованность в реализации материалов, забота о мельчайших деталях,интеграция с окружающей средой и уважение к ней - это наша основная задача.

Также нашей характеристикой является высокая экономия и эффективность затрат.

С 1972 года мы перевели идеи наших клиентов в индивидуальном и групповом жилье, вилл, отелей ... Все они построены на Канарских островах и в Америке. Мы отождествляем себя с окружающей средой, с соблюдением традиционных стилей,как и внедрение новых.

Не стесняйтесь обращаться к нам: мы с удовольствием проконсультируем Вас. Мы говорим на русском языке. +34 665784808