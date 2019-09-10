Originally from Barcelona, I studied Interior Design in the Elisava, Barcelona school of Design and Engineering. In 1994 I founded “Mariona Soler" focusing on Interior Architecture projects and International Fairs Stands for multinational corporations. I moved to London in 2015 and began working with Ecos Maclean and in 2017 I set up Ecos Network. I also work with Albert Camps Architect who is specialized in bio-architecture. In my spare time I am developing an architectural-social concept called “Cloud Housing” which aims to create a new way of living and working in the 21st Century.