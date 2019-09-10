Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos. ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Expertos
Revista
DIY
Conviértete en profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
Mariona Soler
Arquitectos de interiores en Barcelona
Panorámica 11Proyectos (11) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Ir a Premium
    • House in Madrid, Spain, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Salones de estilo moderno
    House in Madrid, Spain, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Pasillos, vestíbulos y escaleras de estilo moderno
    House in Madrid, Spain, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler BañosDecoración Granito Negro
    +23
    House in Madrid, Spain
    La Perisada, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Espacios
    La Perisada, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Espacios
    La Perisada, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Espacios
    +12
    La Perisada
    Casa Capell, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Salas multimedia
    Casa Capell, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Salas multimedia
    Casa Capell, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Salas multimedia
    +4
    Casa Capell
    Terraza en el "eixample", Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Jardines
    Terraza en el "eixample", Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Jardines
    Terraza en el "eixample", Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Jardines
    +6
    Terraza en el "eixample"
    Fontclara, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler
    Fontclara, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler
    Fontclara, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler
    +6
    Fontclara
    Vivienda en Pº San Juan, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Casas de estilo moderno
    Vivienda en Pº San Juan, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Casas de estilo moderno
    Vivienda en Pº San Juan, Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Casas de estilo moderno
    +9
    Vivienda en Pº San Juan
    Mostrar todos los 11 proyectos

    Originally from Barcelona, I studied Interior Design in the Elisava, Barcelona school of Design and Engineering. In 1994 I founded “Mariona Soler" focusing on Interior Architecture projects and International Fairs Stands for multinational corporations. I moved to London in 2015 and began working with Ecos Maclean and in 2017 I set up Ecos Network. I also work with Albert Camps Architect who is specialized in bio-architecture. In my spare time I am developing an architectural-social concept called “Cloud Housing” which aims to create a new way of living and working in the 21st Century.

    Área geográfica
    Barcelona London
    Dirección
    Calle Ausiàs Marc 27, 2º 2ª.
    08010 Barcelona
    España
    +34-687808511 marionasoler.com
      Add SEO element