Brut Deluxe is an architecture and design studio headed by Ben Busche (Munich 1968). Founded in 2004, Brut Deluxe operates from two platforms in Madrid and Munich.

Brut Deluxe is focused on the investigation and creation of space and its atmospheric qualities. The projects oscillate between different scales of urban intervention: from ephemeral artistic installations to industrial design, construction design and urbanism.

According to project objectives, a multidisciplinary team involving architects, artists, designers and engineers are engaged in the design process. Brut Deluxe thrives on the international academic education and provenance of its team members.

Brut Deluxe is oriented towards the social, economic and aesthetic qualities of the projects and combines both scientific strategies and artistic approximations in the creative process.